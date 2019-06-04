Sylvester’s annual ‘Kids Day in the Park’ scheduled for August

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - An annual Sylvester staple will return to Jefford’s Park.
City leaders want drivers to be prepared for road closures on August 31 for Kids Day in the Park.
Commissioner Larry Johnson said the event has been running for over 20 years. He said it serves as a big help to the community.
“We do educational stuff, we bring in the police department, the sheriff’s department and different organizations like DFCS, kinda teach the kids about things in life, you know. Teen pregnancy prevention, gang prevention and stuff of that nature,” said Johnson.
On Monday night, the Sylvester City Council approved two road closures for the event at Jefford’s Park.
- East Willingham, from Main Street to North Westberry
- North Westberry from East Willingham to East Franklin (US 82)
