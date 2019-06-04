Sylvester City Council closer to hiring city manager

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester city leaders said they are a little closer to hiring a new city manger.
The Sylvester City Council is hoping that it will have a person that will take on that role in the coming weeks.
The city council has narrowed the search down to three candidates.
“Hopefully, we’ll make a decision by the end of the month. It looks like we’re going into that direction. We got three very qualified candidates and we’re excited about the prospects of those,” said Mayor Bill Yerta.
The city has been without a manager since mid-April.
We are told council members have picked up those duties since then.
All three candidates are from Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.