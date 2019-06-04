Summer feeding program begins for Thomas Co.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With school out for the summer, South Georgia programs are getting involved to make sure kids don’t go hungry.
Schools may be out for the summer, but not all kids will celebrate.
“A lot of kids don’t have access to hot meals during the summer,” Tom Everett, Thomasville YMCA CEO, said.
More than 100,000 meals will be cooked, packed and delivered within the next two months, with the help of Everett and the “Summer Feed Program.”
But, getting the meals to the kids is no small task.
“We move pretty much the heavy stuff in here,” Larry Brown, a volunteer, said.
For the past eight years, Brown has dedicated his time to helping families in need across Thomas County.
“That has really motivated me to come back every summer,” said Brown.
Of the 35 sites, Brown returns to Villa North Apartments year after year and said the joy on the kids’ faces when they get their meal makes it all the more rewarding.
“To see the smile on their faces and they say, “Hey, is that guy Mr. Brown, is he coming back? Is he coming back, is he coming back?'” said Brown.
The process can be tiresome, Brown pointed out, but knowing how crucial this mission is keeps him going.
“When I see those kids coming down the hill from behind the building, lining up ‘Is it ready yet? Is it ready yet?’ I say, ‘No, give us a few minutes we’ll get it ready,’” Brown said.
