Summer camp showing Albany teens proper paths of life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A group of Albany kids are keeping their hands in positive activities all summer long in a boot camp for boys teaching them how to become men.
A organization called, The "X" for boys is putting on the program Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. each day.
In the midst of all the violence in Southwest Georgia, 20 boys in Albany are lining up everyday this summer for a military style boot camp.
“We all going to be becoming a man over this summer,” Que’Lahn Randall, camp goer, said.
The camp is developing young boys between ages 11 to 17 into men over the next eight weeks, and that’s the goal.
“The importance of this is to develop discipline in spirit. Discipline in spirit is the hallmarks of a man,” King Randall, Organizer and CEO The "X" for Boys organizer and CEO, said.
The man behind the boot camp is only 19 years old himself.
While walking through a garden Tuesday afternoon, King Randall teaches the boys the importance of entrepreneurship and using their hands for good.
“It’s important because it’s cheaper to be able to eat from what God gave you right?” King Randall said. The students instantly replied at the same time, “Yes sir!” “Aye, seeds are only like 75 cents you understand?” King Randall continued and the kids replied again with respect. “And you can buy this whole row,” King Randall added.
Randall is planting seeds in one boy at a time — teaching them about their culture, how to work on cars, build roofs, and how to become business men by working in a community garden he recently started.
The community garden has everything from cucumbers and tomatoes to grapes.
Randall said what they don’t use in the camp to eat everyday, they will give out to the community for free.
“Pretty much stuff that a man should know how to do, so we can become better people. Not just for ourselves but for the community,” said Que’Lahn Randall.
An army of good young citizens are in the making, thanks to this mentor who decided to step up and give back.
They will learn in a number of construction workshops, go on many trips and learn close order military drills.
“At the beginning of summer none of us were men, at the end of summer we all going be men,” said Que’Lahn Randall.
Although registration is closed for the program, organizers are still looking for donations of bottled water to keep the boys hydrated during the camp.
If you would like to donate to the organization for this camp, contact King Randall at emergingking@gmail.com or (229) 999-3246.
