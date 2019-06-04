South GA Attorney sworn in as new Dougherty Co. Judge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A notable South Georgian is hanging up his attorney’s hat and putting on a new robe as a Dougherty County Magistrate Court Judge.
Michael Meyer von Bremen was declared a new judge after he was sworn in hours ago in a public ceremony in Downtown Albany.
Meyer von Bremen is replacing the Honorable John F. Salter who retired on May 24 after a long career in Dougherty County.
The new judge, who is an Albany native, former state senator, and has led various community boards, says he ready to continue to serve his community.
“We all seek to serve our clients well. Now I’m going to be hearing those cases and I look to administer justice fairly. And I promise the people who are listening that I will do the best I can at that position,” said New Judge Meyer von Bremen.
Meyer von Bremen has received a number of professional and community awards for his work.
He will officially start his new role next Monday.
