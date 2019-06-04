Remington Avenue becomes the next Thomasville streetscape project

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It's a busy time for Thomasville.
Several streetscape projects are taking place at the same time.
“Remington Avenue is really a rough street.” “Remington Avenue is many potholes, and it’s pretty rough.”
Phrases many Thomasville residents use to describe this road but hopefully, not for much longer.
“As soon as we saw the surveyors I was like they’re either going to widen the road or put in sidewalks,” said Thomasville resident, Maureen Monsalvatge.
That’s exactly what city leaders have planned.
Remington Avenue is the next streetscape project.
Something Charlie Copeland, a Thomasville resident, says is long overdue.
“Oh, you know I’ve been calling for several years and I get promises but never any action," said Copeland.
That is, until now, according to Public Outreach Manager, Sherri Nix.
“It is an area that is not only traveled by the people that live in the area. But, also by anybody who is in the city at all. I mean it is just a main artery and it was identified as an area that needed some work done to it," said Nix.
Monsalvatage hopes sidewalks will be added, making the street safer for pedestrians.
“I do hope we get sidewalks, at least on one side," said Monsalvatage.
With how narrow the road is Copeland isn't sure if it'll happen.
“I don’t know how that’s going to work with the narrowness of the street," said Copeland.
He wants the roads to be safer for drivers.
“When we pull out of here, we really have to be careful. Looking both ways to make sure you don’t get hit," said Copeland.
“Many they’ll even put some of these electrical wires underground," said Monsalvatage.
People will have a chance to voice their concerns and ideas on Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. during the public input sessions.
