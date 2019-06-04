Relief is on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Near record heat allowed several areas including Albany to reach 100 degrees Tuesday. So far, only a few pop up showers however rain chances rise the rest of the week.
Following more than 3 weeks without beneficial rain across SWGA, the first round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday. This begins an unsettled and cooler period with more clouds and rain likely into next week. Highs drop from the 90s into the 80s while rainfall amounts average 1-3″+.
No doubt these changes are welcomed relief from the heat and dry conditions.
