Police takes steps to curb crime; community calling for more mentors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -"Let’s take a stand against crime" is the declaration Albany’s Police Chief is making to citizens.
Throughout the summer, he’s encouraging adults to get kids in programs fast, to keep them from committing crimes.
“Something got to be done, something needs to be done because like I said, we losing a lot of our young generations. Our young people,” said Jennifer Bryant, a resident.
Jennifer Bryant, a native of Albany, said the number of violent acts plaguing the city is terrifying. But as a single mother, she’s concerned about children getting in harms ways this summer.
“It’s a lot of young children in the streets, you know nothing to do. Really because like I said, especially in these low-income areas,” said Bryant.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said there are over 15,000 children in Dougherty County, and although there are many programs out there, there just aren’t enough.
“I don’t think there are enough programs. So anybody and everybody who can find something for our youth to do. Cause if we can keep them occupied with what they like doing,” said Persley.
Chief Persley said not all summer crimes are committed by kids, but being out of school could cause more mischief acts.
“I don’t know if they’re trying to get into a gang or some type of group they want to be in. I guess they got to try and prove a point,” said Bryant.
Bryant agrees there are programs, but adds parents may not know about them or have transportation to get kids there and later resulting to crime.
“We need to find out what is it that they want to do because there may be a lot of programs that we felt like benefited us as kids, but the kids of this current generation they may not care about it,” said Chief Persley.
That's why this summer he's asking people to help point kids in the direction of things that will develop and educate children all while keeping them entertained.
“People take a stand together and say not in my neighborhood. Not in my front yard, not in my back yard. Not in my family. This is not going to happen,” Persley added.
“It’s so hard and sad though,” Bryant replied.
Now Chief Persley adds although their main effort is in protecting the community, and they will provide support, but it’s going to take everyone to tackle the issue.
