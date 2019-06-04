Phoebe honors loved ones during Paver Ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over a 100 people attended the Phoebe Foundation’s Paver Dedication Ceremony Tuesday.
The ceremony recognized the past year’s addition of more names to the bricks at Phoebe Memorial Hospital.
“This is a very special ceremony for us and special time for us with the passing of our father,” Bo Henry, co-owner of Stewbos, said.
Henry remembered W.T. Henry, his father, who passed away in 2018. Henry said losing his father was a shock, but he’s grateful for the Phoebe Paver Ceremony.
“Things like this where the community comes and gets behind you in a place where my dad had to spend some time being taken care of through some of his sickness," Henry said. “It was always a good place because we were always well taken care of.”
Henry and his family got a Paver Tuesday to honor his dad.
“My dad was a special person to me, and he educated young people and that is what he lived to do," Henry said. “He loved young people, loved watching them grow.”
Over 40 new Pavers were placed Tuesday.
“It is so very special that they do take the time to honor those in this community who have given to the community as much as Phoebe gives to the community. They do take the time to do special things for those who have been here for a long time,” Henry said.
Phoebe also honored the 2019 retirees and those who volunteer their time to help Phoebe and those that they serve.
If you want to get a Paver for your lost loved one, call the Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-4483.
