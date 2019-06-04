Midwest flooding affects millions, with more rain on its way

(CNN) - Residents continue to deal with historic flooding along the Mississippi River Valley.
Roughly 7 million residents are under flood warnings, and some areas are expected to get even more rain over the next few days.
Missouri is among the states hit hard.
"Something has changed," said Gov. Mike Parson. "We all know these floods are happening more than they have in the past. It's been one of the wettest springs we've had here."
In St. Louis, some hotels and businesses are stuck without hot water due to flooding complications.
"We saw, you know, a lot of rain fall in a short amount of time and what we are seeing here is our system couldn't keep up with that," said Sean Hadley, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.
Neighboring state Arkansas also is attempting to cope with high-water conditions. The flood stage for the Arkansas River reached a new record Monday.
Some residents were forced to evacuate their homes.
"Everyone's dedicated, stuck together," said Arkansas resident Katie Begley. "And we love each other. We are a strong community, and we love each other."
They're bracing themselves for more storms this week. The National Weather Service says heavy rain is forecasted Tuesday from the southern High Plains to the upper Midwest.
That threat moves to the middle Mississippi Valley and mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.
"We have just been really trying to focus on what is going on, what's good - What we can make lemonade out of lemons," said Arkansas resident Allison Stratton.
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will visit Tulsa, Okla. On Tuesday afternoon to get a first-hand view of the damage done.
