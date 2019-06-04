Lee Countian begins military career

San Antonio, Texas (WALB) - U.S. Air Force Airman Stephen M. McGuire graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McGuire is the son of Kari and Dana Ashley of Leesburg. He is the brother of Ivey Summerlin of Panama City, Florida, Katin Monroe of Albany, and Kolton and Kyler Monroe of Ocala, Florida.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of Lee County High School, Leesburg.
