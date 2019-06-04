Dougherty County residents won’t see a tax increase this year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Dougherty County, your taxes will not be raised this year.
After commissioners raised them last year, they've been finding ways to cut back all year.
The county faced a $4 million deficit last year, and this year, more money was brought in.
Dougherty County Commissioners spent the past year trying to better the financial situation.
“We had a really tough time last year. We had to raise the millage rate three mills, which is very significant,” said County Administrator Mike McCoy.
You felt a significant tax increase in your wallets, but that won’t be the case this year.
“We spent less than we anticipated and we brought in more money than we anticipated,” said McCoy.
The county has been cutting costs all year, so now your taxes will not be raised. The proposed budget stands at around $69.5 million, around $460,000 less than last year.
“Just to be as frugal as we can be and cut every area of the budget that can possibly be trimmed,” said Col. John Ostrander, Dougherty County Jail Director.
Ostrander said his department is just one to “tighten its belt” this past year.
It did lead Commissioner Gloria Gaines to question where exactly the departments and individual funds where cutting costs and how she could see individual variances in each.
Chairman Chris Cohilas said these cut backs have been discussed between department heads and the County Administrator.
“We don’t ask did Mr. McCoy approve a pencil sharpener for this department on this day or not?” said Cohilas.
There will be more budget presentations in the coming weeks, but the final budget will be approved by the end of June.
