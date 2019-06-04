Dept. of Public Health adds shot requirement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is adjusting some of their shot requirement for students across the state of Georgia.
Georgia law requires that students get vaccinated against the serious bacterial illness, Meningococcal disease or Meningitis.
On May 21, the Georgia Department of Public health sent out a letter to parents stating that before entering the fall 2020 school year, all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will be required to get their meningococcal booster shot.
MCV4 is a Meningitis vaccine, that helps protect again the bacteria that cause meningitis.
We spoke to a Georgia Department of Public Health representative, Kristin Patten, about why this vaccination is important at this time in students’ lives.
“It is contracted by saliva so students in a high school setting are often sharing drinks, sharing makeup, sharing food, kissing and those are the ways that the disease is spread. It’s very important to make sure they’re protected against it in that situation. They’re so close together in a high school," said Patten.
Patten said the shot is typically covered by insurance so you can go to primary physical or you can contact the department of public health for help.
The only exception to this is if students receive their first MCV4 shot on or after their 16th birthday.
