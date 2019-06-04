APD starts summer action plan to curb crime throughout the season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany’s Police Chief said a big focus for their department will be on tackling crime as part of a “Summer Action Plan” they recently started.
Chief Michael Persley said they typically have a summer action plan, but this year, they’re doing things a little differently.
The chief said more people are out and this will be the time they target more previous and violent offenders.
APD will conduct special operations and deploy their resources to various parts of the city, including where crimes happen the most.
Persley said the goal is to be more deliberate about the people they are going after.
“We will deploy our resources in various parts of the city, but this time, we want to be more specific and those people who are either violent offenders or can potentially be violent offenders based off of what has been occurring,” said Chief Persley.
The chief adds they will assess their findings and report it to the community each time they occur.
The department’s summer action plan will carry over for the next several months.
