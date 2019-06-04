Americus shooting victim, suspect both arrested

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department said Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the May 26 shooting of a man, and that the victim was subsequently arrested as well.
Maj. Herman Lamar said in a release that Malik Brown, 22, was arrested for shooting Karri Williams, 33, twice in the abdomen, at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Knollwood Drive.
Lamar said that Williams himself was arrested on multiple charges, including marijuana possession, cocaine possession with intent to sell, and theft by receiving.
Williams was treated for his wounds, and released from the hospital.
Brown is charged with aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Both men are in the Sumter County Jail.
WALB has requested Williams’ mugshot.
