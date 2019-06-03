Worth Co. Schools auctioning off buses

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) -Worth County schools is having an auction, selling off part of their school bus fleet during a live auction.
Over 30 vehicles are expected to be sold.
Some of the vehicles are operational and some are not.
The money raised will go back to Worth County School System.
“Go back into the general fund for the schools system and wherever the school board wants to use those funds, that’s where they’ll be utilized at,” Rusty Parten, Worth County Schools transportation director, said.
Several farmers have interests in bidding, school officials said.
The auction is set for July 20, starting at 10 a.m., with a preview on July 19. The auction will take place at 142 Rebecca Drive in Sylvester.
3G’s Auction Company will oversee the auction.
For more information, contact Sherry Spence at (229) 869-1656.
