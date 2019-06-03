West Jackson Street in Thomasville opens to traffic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Sections of downtown Thomasville are undergoing major improvements.
Businesses thrive on traffic so, when construction to improve the streetscape on West Jackson Street began traffic slowed.
It forced business owners to find ways to work around it.
“We’re doing okay,” said the owner of Fuzzy Goat, Cadence Kidwell.
Kidwell told WALB thankfully her customers didn’t stay gone for too long.
“Even though foot traffic slowed down they found other ways to get in,” said Kidwell.
With one lane reopened, Sherri Nix, public outreach manager, hopes it'll encourage people to come back.
“We’re hoping that people will definitely realize now that the lane is open that, ‘Hey these businesses are open we need to go visit them,’” said Nix.
In the midst of construction, Nix tells me several improvements are being made such as, leveling out the sidewalks and the road.
“We can put benches, and trees and trashcans now that the sidewalks won’t be so slopped," said Nix.
Knowing this street will soon look like the rest of downtown gives Kidwell peace of mind.
"The end result is just going to be so magnificent. It’s going to be worth it, it’s really exciting,” said Kidwell.
Nix says working through this chaos is a learning process.
She hopes these adjustments will keep the process smooth.
“They made extra cut through so that people can get across in certain places,” said Kidwell.
For now, construction is expected to be complete in November.
