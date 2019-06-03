Ty Ty killer’s conviction upheld by Supreme Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder conviction and life prison sentence for Adrian Golson of Ty Ty, the court said in an announcement issued Monday.
Adrian Lamar Golson was 33 whan he was arrested for the October 27, 2012 shooting death of 35-year old Arlester “Hammerhead” Jackson of Ty Ty.
Jackson was murdered on a Saturday night on Cherry Street, right off Highway 82 in Ty Ty.
Investigators say the murder stemmed from an argument a week earlier during a basketball game. The two men were at the same location Saturday night where the argument rekindled.
“The trigger man that shot him just came from on the side of him, and shot him in the head, and shot him multiple times, and unloaded his gun on him,” says Jackson’s cousin Shantae James.
