Slight rain chances return, hot temperatures stick around for Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany was 2 degrees shy of the record high temperature Monday. The airport recorded a high of 100. The hot temperatures return Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 once again area-wide. With an easterly wind, we’ll start to see sea breeze showers and thunderstorms make a comeback for areas along and east of I-75. Higher dew points arrive Wednesday which means increasing rain chances for Thursday and into early next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 90s, 20% rain chance
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 90s, 30% rain chance
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs near 90, 40% rain chance
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs near 90, 50% rain chance
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs near 90, 50% rain chance
MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs near 90, 40% rain chance
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.