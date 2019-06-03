Slight rain chances return, hot temperatures stick around for Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany was 2 degrees shy of the record high temperature Monday. The airport recorded a high of 100. The hot temperatures return Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 once again area-wide. With an easterly wind, we’ll start to see sea breeze showers and thunderstorms make a comeback for areas along and east of I-75. Higher dew points arrive Wednesday which means increasing rain chances for Thursday and into early next week.