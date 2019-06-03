Prep Academy want students to have fun and learn during the summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School is out and Prep Academy of Learning in Albany wants to make sure kids have fun while still learning.
“Prep helps me keep her on track with the learning piece so she won’t have a dual summer,” said Nakimbar Savage, a parent of a student who attends Prep Academy of Learning summer camp.
The camp is a seven-week program where teachers help students in math and reading.
Students get to enjoy activities like dance, martial arts, and much more throughout the day.
On Monday, Prep Academy of Learning invited students to kick off the summer camp.
Owner and Director Monica Henderson says most kids don’t even realize they’re learning because they have so much fun.
“Our kids are able to have fun and learn at the same time because we want them to make sure they are learning during the summer,” said Henderson.
Henderson says it’s too late to sign up for the summer camp, but you can sign your child up for the start of the school year’s after school program.
If you would like to get more information on the after school program you can do that by calling (229) 869-0007.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.