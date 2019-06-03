Laurence Fishburne to direct documentary on Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nationally-known Hollywood actor is set to direct a film documenting life in Dougherty County.
Laurence Fishburne will direct the documentary as part of a series his company “Information Matrix” is doing. The series will highlight other counties across the nation.
The Dougherty County commission voted Monday morning to allow the documentary to be filmed in the county.
Commissioner Gloria Gaines cast the lone dissenting vote and said she wanted to see what else the film company had done first.
The other commissioners said the documentary would be a great opportunity for Dougherty County and will reach a number of homes.
Once complete, the documentary will air on public broadcasting and reach an estimated 65 million homes.
The film company is putting around $250,000 towards the documentary.
Fishburne was born in Augusta in 1961, and grew up in New York.
