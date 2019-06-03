Kids look for ‘catch of the day’ at annual Buddy Fishing Tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kids and catfish went hand in hand Saturday.
The annual Buddy Fishing tournament kicked off Saturday morning with lots of excited participants.
“I’ve caught two catfish so far,” Hank Scheuter, a nine-year-old competitor, said.
Jaxson Sadler, 6, caught several fish on Saturday
“Cause I had them on the hook and I watched the cork go down and it caught one," Sadler said of his fish-catching strategy. "I’m having fun for the rest of my life.”
Fun is exactly how many kids described their time fishing during the 31st annual Buddy Fishing Tournament at Albany’s Marine Corp Logistics Base (MCLB).
Kids under the age of 16 were allowed to fish to hopefully land a big catch.
Marine Corp Logistics Base Albany’s Julie Robbins says “We’re very excited, this is a generational event so we have parents bringing their kids out here to fish that were kids themselves out here fishing and in some cases, grandparents," Julie Robbins with MCLB said.
Many brought their A-game and lots of high hopes.
Isaiah Tyler said he was fishing for blue gill, catfish and bass.
The kids tournament ran from 8 to 10 a.m. with an awards ceremony that followed.
Several of last year’s trophy winners explained how they won their trophy but are trying their luck again this year.
“I caught three big fish on the same line,” Kinsley Schneider, 5, said.
“Well in my age group, when I was fishing I caught the biggest fish,” Brooke Bell, 9, said.
Parents also got to try their luck at reeling in a big one.
After the award ceremony, they were allowed to fish until noon.
Until then, lots of fish and smiles lined the water in hopes of having the catch of the day.
Saturday’s event was open to the public and Robbins says around 300 people participated.
