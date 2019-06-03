‘I’m a little shaken up’: Albany woman, pets escape apartment fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An apartment caught fire Saturday morning and the only person inside escaped with her dog.
Caitlin Fox told WALB she lost everything in her home but still managed to escape.
“I’m a little shaken up," Fox said. “It was definitely a scary experience. Having anxiety and my anxiety medicine got burned up too. We lost everything.”
Fox, 20, lived in an apartment on Redwood Court with her father, until it caught fire.
Firefighters said the call came in around 7 Saturday morning.
“We don’t see anything as far as foul play, just believe it was an accident but it’s under investigation," James Brown, Albany Fire and Rescue chief. "(We) believe that it started downstairs in the kitchen, not for sure and they (firefighters) made a great stop on it, stop it from spreading to the apartments three and four but it did damage apartments one and two but they made a good stop on it and no one was hurt no one was trapped inside, everybody got out.”
Fox said her escape began the moment she awoke in a downstairs recliner.
“I heard the fire alarm going off and I smelt smoke so obviously I popped my head up and I looked to my left and all my clothes were just on fire,” she recalled.
From there, Fox made some quick and heroic decisions to save her and her dog's life.
“The back door was locked and the front door," Fox said. "I didn’t want to touch it cause the handle was hot but the back door would not open and so I had to kick it open and get my dog out of there. Thankfully my cats ran out so all of my animals are safe.”
A car parked in front of the home caught smut and was partially melted from the fire.
Fox said she thankful to have escaped safely and is now waiting for the pieces of her home to be put back together.
As of Saturday morning, one of two of her cats is still missing.
Fox said she and her father plan to stay with family for the time being.
