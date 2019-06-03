Editorial: ‘Good News’ does happen, we’re here to highlight it

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a lot of good news that happens in Southwest Georgia but its not often shown on your tv screen or shared through social media.
For the last 65 years, it has been our responsibility to bring you the news, so you are informed about what’s happening in our communities.
But just as we report on the bad, it is also our responsibility to tell you about the good things that happen where you live — the stories about neighbors helping neighbors, and South Georgians working together to make this an amazing place to raise our families.
We are honest enough to admit to ourselves, and to you our viewers, that there are times we have fallen short of this goal.
As Southwest Georgia’s broadcast leader, we are turning the negative into a positive.
Starting Monday, June 3, WALB will be bringing you “Good News.”
At 5:30 every weekday morning and evening, we will recognize and highlight the great things people are doing in our local communities, our state, and even across the nation.
These will be stories that will make us smile, stories that will make us laugh, and stories that will remind us there are good people doing good things, despite the bad news that happens.
Our team here at WALB is excited about this project — and we need your help to make it happen.
If there’s someone making a difference where you live or if there are positive things happening in your neighborhood, let us know.
Send us your stories to “Good News” at walb.com and we will do our best to share your good news across South Georgia!
