Dougherty Co. Juvenile Court judge disbarred

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred the associate judge of Dougherty Court Juvenile Court as a attorney as of Monday morning.
Johnnie Mae Graham was unanimously disbarred for violation of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct, according to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
In their disciplinary proceedings, the court said Graham failed to properly represent a Bainbridge man in his 2013 car crash lawsuit.
The court said Graham received a review panel reprimand and never answered a notice of discipline, prompting disbarment.
According to the State Bar of Georgia, a judge can not serve if they’re not an attorney.
WALB has tried to contact Graham but have not been able to reach her for comment at this time.
Dougherty County Juvenile Court Senior Judge Herbie Solomon told WALB that Graham has been removed from the bench, but has the right to appeal the disbarment decision.
