DCSS holds budget hearing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer says it’s important to hear from the community.
The new budget is about $204 million.
It does account for the $ 3,000 teacher pay raise Governor Brian Kemp passed.
It also includes the two percent cost living adjustment for bus drivers, cafeteria and maintenance workers.
Dyer says he’s excited for the opportunity to hear from you.
“It is their school system and we are educating their children and we are looking at allocating resources to impact that and we think that we should hear from them if they have something to say," says Dyer.
Dyer says he’s most excited about teacher pay raises.
