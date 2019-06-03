DCP has a new leader

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the imminent retirement of Chief Jackie Battle, The Dougherty County Police Department now knows who her replacement will be.
Assistant Chief Kenny Johnson has been promoted to the top position, the county commission announced Monday afternoon.
Johnson has a long career in law enforcement, and has served in many capacities in that field in the Albany area.
Battle recommended Johnson when she told the commission in April that she would be retiring, which is official on June 7.
