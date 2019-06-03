APD on the hunt for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.
Naterrious Lewis, 19, is wanted on at least nine outstanding warrants in other cases including hijacking, motor vehicle theft, entering auto, financial transaction fraud and several additional charges in Columbus, according to APD.
Lewis is 5′5 and 113 lbs.
Anyone who has information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts, is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS to remain anonymous or call the Albany Police Department to speak with an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-3288.
