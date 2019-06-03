Albany store owner shot during fight in attempted armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect who tried to rob a store in Albany Saturday night.
It happened on the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, just after 11 p.m.
APD officials said employees were about to close the store, when a fight between the victim, Pravinbhai Patel, and the suspect broke out.
Patel was shot, and the suspect ran away empty handed.
The shooter is described as a man wearing a black mask and all black clothing.
The victim did not have life threatening injures and the investigation is still active.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
