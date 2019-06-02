Worth Co. EMA says to prep for hurricanes now

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Local emergency management agency directors said its never too early to start preparing for hurricane season.
Worth County EMA said Hurricane Michael proved that power outages can be prolonged so it’s important to be ready for that possibility.
“If you have medications, make sure you have extra mediation. If you’re on oxygen, talk with your doctor about maybe getting some extra tanks or you know, just having a way to get access to that basic need,” said Jenifer Sheler, the Worth County EMA administrative assistant.
Sheler also recommends having back up power supplies like portable chargers and generators.
