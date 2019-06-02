Skeleton found in Dixie area of Brooks County

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - A human skeleton was found in a swampy area of Brooks County just before dark Saturday, according to Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey.
Dewey said a landowner from Tampa, Florida was clearing hunting ground off of Dixie Head Road when the remains were found. The sheriff said he received the call around 6:30 p.m.
The remains are believed to have been in the Dixie area for a while, according to Dewey.
WALB was told that the scene has been secured.
Officials said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be coming in on Sunday to assist in recovering any information or evidence that could help identify the skeleton and how it got there.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as details come in.
