Moody Airforce Base to see change in leadership

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In the traditional Change of Command Ceremony, the 23rd Wing of Moody Air Force Base welcomed its new commander and said goodbye to Colonel Jennifer Short.
“It has been my honor to serve and lead alongside you as your commander," said Short.
Short has been commander for about two years and is leaving to be the executive assistant to the commander of Pacific Air Force Base in Hawaii.
Short’s replacement, Colonel Daniel Walls, comes from serving Osan Air Base in Korea as commander.
“It is clear that you have helped build a world-class team that is firing at all cylinders. You leave behind very big shoes to fill. I will do my very best to carry on with the legacy that you have built and helped to nurture," said Walls.
Short was sure to reflect positively on her time at Moody and in Valdosta. She said she was inspired and impressed by what the 23rd Wing has accomplished.
“Every airman, civilian, contractor, everyone on this installation actively contributes to the Flying Tiger legacy through their unwavering commitment and dedication to duty. You all exemplify what it means to be a Flying Tiger," said Short.
Walls was sure to speak about how he looks forward to continuing to nurture the relationship between the base and the community.
“Thank you to all you who have helped to foster and build that amazing relationship. I look forward to continuing with it in the next couple of years," said Walls.
Colonel Short was also honored during Friday’s ceremony with the Legion of Merit, celebrating her accomplishments as commander.
