ASU women’s basketball hosts annual summer camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Day one of Albany State University’s summer basketball wrapped up Friday evening. The early exposure these girls have to the game is what ASU’s basketball coach said it’s all about.
The structure of the camp allows the four schools to play against one another at the end of each day.
Which gives them unique opportunity to see different schemes and transitions... some from schools that they may play against in the regular season.
ASU’s women’s basketball head coach, Robert Skinner, told WALB he loves to see the athletes being challenged year after year.
“The camp just really tries to get the local and area schools involved in basketball early. During the summer season it gives them the opportunity to work on some fundamentals, gives them an opportunity to play against good competition and really gives themselves the opportunity to expose themselves to Albany State University.”
This camp will concluded Saturday with more game style practice. Skinner said the girls will learn a lot about themselves and what their competition looks like in these two days.
The Lady Rams start their season against West Florida on November 8.
