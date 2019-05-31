Verdict, sentence handed down in 2017 Leary homicide case

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Leary homicide trial wrapped up after a jury reached a verdict in the case against Cortez Anderson, who was charged in the bludgeoning death of Alex Simmons Jr., 77.
Anderson was found guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and home invasion Friday afternoon. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2017.
Prosecutors argued that Anderson broke into Simmons’ home in September of 2017.
District Attorney Joe Mulholland said Anderson bludgeoned Simmons to death with an unknown object over a couple hundred dollars.
Many of the law enforcement officers said it was one of the worst crime scenes they had seen.
The judge sentenced Anderson to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.