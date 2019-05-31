Two inmates die in two months at Valdosta State Prison

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is investigating an inmate’s death at Valdosta State Prison.
According to GDC, Astair Holmes Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning around 11:30.
EMS was called to the scene.
An on-site physician pronounced Holmes dead just after noon.
Corrections officials are investigating the death as a suspected suicide.
This is the second inmate death at Valdosta State Prison, in the past two months.
“Something major is going wrong," said Shakiara Henry, Williams’ sister.
Georgia Department of Corrections suspects Kealy Williams, 36, died after a fight with another inmate.
“There just seems to be too many deaths at one facility so someone needs to look into it and look into it thoroughly," said Henry.
Henry’s brother was serving a life sentence.
She said no matter what her brother and other inmates might have been found guilty of, their lives still matter.
“One person is one too many, but for this to be an ongoing type of situation, something just sounds strange," said Henry.
She said she’s floored to hear about the death of another inmate in such a short period of time.
She stated that she’s still missing details of what led to her brother death back in March.
“That’s just unacceptable. I’m going through every emotion right not from hurt to anger to frustration to disbelief," said Henry.
Although her family already had a funeral for her brother, she said she needs answers and wants to stop someone else from turning up dead.
“They should be just as safe or feel just as safe as we do. My brother meant everything to us," said Henry.
We reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections about these allegations, but have not received a response at this time.
