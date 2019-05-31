Neighbors in fear after East Albany arsons

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for a string of deliberately-set fires in East Albany.
Neighbors said Thursday they are scared, and that fear is coming after five apartments fires that investigators believe are all related.
They hope this can be stopped before it gets worse.
“Somebody knows something, and somebody’s seen something,” said Robert Richard who told us he didn’t hear or see the commotion Wednesday night, just steps away from his home. “You never know what might happen in your sleep,” he said.
What Robert missed, left him in shock.
“It could have been mine last night,” he said.
Albany firefighters responded to a string of structure fires on Pineview Avenue and Marie Road .
Investigators said it’s arson, and believe they are connected.
“Houses left and right, like every three or four days, houses are getting burned up out here,” said Reginald Oliver, who told us he thinks it could be vagrants going in and out of the vacant homes.
“They need to go ahead and get them down because the longer they stay up, the more people staying in them,” said Oliver.
He said if the apartments are torn down, it will prevent more fires from happening.
“They have no business around here, no how,” Robert explained.
Neighbors said they are still concerned with their own safety and want the police to find the suspect fast.
“Its been a lot of houses around here getting burned down, and it’s made the whole neighborhood real dangerous,” said Oliver.
What’s being done.
We learned that the buildings involved in the arson cases were slated to be torn down.
Contractor Rickey Shipp said they’ve been on the project for about six months now, and they’ve torn down about 15 homes within the Albany Homes housing projects.
Shipp said while arson doesn’t make a big impact on their work, it doesn’t help.
“It makes the job a whole lot nastier. All of these units here, there are only three left, they should be torn down within the next couple of weeks,” said Shipp.
Shipp said it normally takes about a day to tear down one of these units, and depending on the weather, they should be on schedule.
