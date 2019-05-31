Lowndes Co. woman dies in house fire

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - A women is dead from injuries sustained after a fire tore through her home Wednesday.
Chindel Spriggs died in her home in the neighborhood of Hope Drive and Pat Place near Highway 84.
”I’m heartbroken. Just kind of shocked—very sad," Toni Fletcher, close friend of Spriggs.
Fighting back tears, Fletcher examined the damage left by the house fire, that claimed the life of her friend of over 15 years.
Coroner Austin Fiveash said Spriggs’ death was ruled accidental because of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.
“It doesn’t seem real. That’s why I came by this afternoon. I just wanted to see, you know. It looks way worse than I was thinking, I guess. Pretty emotional," said Fletcher.
Broken glass, pieces of char, and very little salvageable items were all that was left behind.
The fire destroyed the home, leaving it so bad that you can see through the trailer.
Fletcher reflects on the person her friend was.
“She was dedicated. Her whole life was taking care of people and taking care of her mom. She was just a good person," said Fletcher.
Just one of several people who came by to reflect and look at the damage, Fletcher said Spriggs’ death won’t go unnoticed.
She hopes that her friend knows that she was loved.
We asked Fletcher if her friend will be missed.
“Of course, by a lot of people," said Fletcher.
According to Fiveash, foul play is not suspected in this case, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.