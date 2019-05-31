Leesburg man arrested on dozens of sexual exploitation of children charges

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has arrested a Leesburg man on several child exploitation charges.
LCSO said Tony Rizzo was arrested by the special victim’s unit Friday.
An investigation into Rizzo began in January, according to LCSO.
Investigators said Rizzo was initially charged with 11 felony counts of child sexual exploitation during the early stages of the investigation. However, he was charged with a total of 25 counts by the end of the investigation.
