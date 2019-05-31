Jury reaches verdict in 2016 double murder trial

Trevis Price in court (WALB)
By Krista Monk | May 31, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 12:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After nearly two hours of deliberations, the jury has returned a verdict in the trial for Trevis Price, accused in the shooting deaths of L.C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin.

Jurors found Price guilty on all 12 charges he was facing in the double murder case.

  • Count 1: Malice murder
  • Count 2: Malice murder
  • Count 3: Felony murder
  • Count 4: Felony murder
  • Count 5: Aggravated assault
  • Count 6: Aggravated assault
  • Count 7-10: Possession of firearm during commission of a felony
  • Count 11: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Count 12: Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Price was indicted in February of last year.

Opening statements started Wednesday and closing arguments began Thursday.

Price will be sentenced at a later date, until then, he is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

