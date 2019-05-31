Jury gets Trevis Price murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty Superior Court Judge Denise Marshall gave jurors the go ahead to start deliberations just before 10:00 Friday morning in double murder trial of Trevis Lavell Price.
Price is accused of shooting and killing L. C. Tumblin and Dexter Covin in October of 2016, on East Road, in what prosecutors said was the result of a drug deal that went bad.
The jury is deliberating on the following 11 charges: count one and two for malice murder, counts three and four for felony murder, counts five and six for aggravated assault, and counts seven through ten for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and count 11 for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
If he is found guilty on any of the charges, they will then be informed of the 12th count of possession of firearm by convicted felon, and go back into deliberation on that.
Price is currently in jail for trafficking and cocaine and possession of marijuana charges from 2005. If he is found guilty today, prosecutors say he will continue to serve that time and additional time for the new charges.
