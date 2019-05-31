Hurricane Michael debris increasing fire potential

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Forestry Commission said Hurricane Michael’s debris is contributing to the over 150 wild fires in South Georgia in the last two weeks.
Brad Gregory, the Area Fire Managing Officer, said the drought index in our area is really high, and current heat conditions are causing it to increase.
With the debris on the ground, it makes it harder for his crews to get to each fire, and those downed trees also make it harder for them to contain the fires.
“The downed tress on the ground when the fire starts in it, it just gets really hot, and we have to give it lots of room. We can’t get as close as we normally do, so we have to back off from it and give it a lot of room so we are loosing more acres than normal,” said Gregory.
Gregory also said it’s taking a lot more labor to put out these fires, because of the debris on the ground drying, and potentially contributing to another fire.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.