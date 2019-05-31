Another hot, mainly dry weekend ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a slight chance of a downpour or thunderstorm this evening, but most communities will unfortunately remain dry.
Your weekend forecast is looking great for outdoor plans, but it will be hot. We’ll see mainly dry conditions for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies.
We’re looking mainly dry and hot into next week with highs in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.
There’s a slight rain chance Thursday with highs in the low 90s.
More seasonable air works its way into the area by next Friday with highs near 90 under partly cloudy skies.
