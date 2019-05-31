Crisp Co. fire station teaches youth how to prevent fires

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County firefighters want to make sure even the youngest in the community knows what to do when a fire strikes.
Assistant Fire Chief Russell Ayotte tells us how they’re helping young people prevent fires one lesson at a time.
The assistant fire chief says the department is implementing a program where they take a mobile unit to schools and daycare to teach children to keep themselves safe.
“Our primary responsibility for this job is to protect life, protecting your property is secondary but primary our job is to protect life,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ayotte.
He believes that the way to prevent fires is to teach and educate children on what to do and not to do when encountered with the things that could prevent a fire from starting.
The program is set to begin this October in Crisp County.
