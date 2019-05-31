Cervantes Jackson leaving behind some big shoes to fill at ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Let's flashback to four years ago.
Cervantes Jackson enters Albany State as a Freshman, with hopes and dreams of one day making a name for himself.
Now, he’s one of the most decorated track stars in ASU history.
Cervantes Jackson, a decorated track and field star at Albany State University.
After competing in the 2019 Divison II NCAA track and field meet Jackson has reclaimed his Triple Jump national title.
“You know I did my thing out there," said Jackson. "It was very unexpected, I did not expect that at all.”
He said his family kept him laser focused this year.
“My main motivation is my family," said Jackson. "You know trying to take care of my mom.”
But the road to nationals began on the track at Bainbridge High School.
Where Jackson's love for the sport ignited.
Four years later, that same love is still there.
“It just brings back memories," said Jackson. "It was a lot of hard work, I did a lot of hard work.”
That hard work only worked harder at ASU.
Carrying him to multiple conference and national titles.
By Jackson's side for nearly every step, his girlfriend Irrion Concaler, who knows all to well the work that's been required of Jackson to get to this stage.
“It’s been hard," said Concaler, "if he doesn’t perform how he wants to perform he’s down about it and beats himself up about it. But, when he does perform he’s extra happy and that’s still a lot to deal with too.”
“I was just trying to make it a legal jump to make it to finals and it just happened to be that jump right there,” said Jackson. “And I was like, “Aaah” yeah I was very happy.”
Breaking the stadium and National Championship meet record for the triple jump!
Ending his collegiate career on top.
But, he said he’s still hungry for more.
He's training for the USA Track and Field meet.
He has until September to prepare.
Where he’ll find out if he has what it takes to qualify for the Olympic Trials in the triple jump.
