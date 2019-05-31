Albany police searching for second suspect in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for a second suspect after a burglary at an Albany car dealership.
The call came in early Thursday morning after an alarm call at Albany Motorcars on the 800 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Derrick Lyons, 18, is in custody for the incident.
Police say an officer saw one suspect using a key fob to find a car in the parking lot.
The officer said that suspect ran, then another suspect took off running after the officer saw him in one of the cars on the lot.
Police say they ran after the suspect.
That’s when officers believe Lyons called 911 to draw officers to a different location.
Officers pinpointed the call and found Lyons in the woods, according to police.
Lyons has been arrested for burglary, obstruction of an officer, and theft by taking a motor vehicle after one of the cars had been moved behind the dealership.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.