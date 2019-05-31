Albany makes strides toward downtown development

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is continuing to make strides toward downtown development.
Now the city is just one out of three in the state to be named a freshman in the Georgia Placemaking Collaborative's 2019 Program.
City leaders will have three years to work with state groups and communities all over Georgia.
The goal is to learn from other downtown development authorities to attract new business and grow downtown Albany.
“I love the momentum that’s happening in downtown Albany. What I am seeing now is not only are we doing great things at a local level, but we are also now touching the top of resources that are at the state level,” said Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins.
Gaskins said the program will help small business development as well. She also said her team wants to hear from you in the community.
Gaskins said they want to bring businesses, shops and restaurants that people will go to.
Part of the collaboration will give the downtown development authority resources and the opportunity to reach out to people in Albany to ask these questions.
One man visiting from Thomasville said he and other people he knows will visit even more once there is more to do downtown.
“More variety and definitely more businesses for us, like we come from Thomasville, we’d come up here to see more things and do more things in Albany,” said Frank Ritchie.
City leaders will meet with the other groups in the program in August.
