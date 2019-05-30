Woodlands brings affordable living, but not without controversy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After complaints from one Southwest Georgia community about the development of an apartment complex, developers said they hope residents can start to see the bright side of the addition.
The 80-unit Woodlands Project is located behind Westover High School off Gillionville Road, and will serve a mixed income community, with 70 percent of the apartments listed as affordable.
Residents complained to developers of crime, traffic, and lack of notice about this project.
But leaders say the correct steps were taken, and hope the community will become more accepting of it.
“We’re trying to develop Albany, but we are also trying to protect it for the citizens as well. We have the rules that we are following that the city has passed, and sometimes it’s hard for the community to understand and we’re here to answer their questions,” said Paul Forgey, the Director of Planning and Development in Albany.
“I think that there is a clear need for affordable housing in Albany,” said developer Joseph Johnson.
The planning director also said he wants to make sure they contribute to relationships between the community and the developers as well.
