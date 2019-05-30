Woman arrested for attempted stabbing at Albany liquor store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is in custody after trying to stab another woman during a dispute at Jaxx Liquor on the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard Wednesday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
La’Porcshe Brookins, 26, and another woman were involved with the same man and were arguing at the store around 11:50 p.m., APD said.
During the dispute, Brookins pulled out a knife and chased the woman and attempted to stab her, according to police.
Brookins told police it was self-defense but that’s not what the store surveillance cameras showed, according to APD.
The woman’s car was damaged as one of the front tires was slashed and the front window was scratched by the knife.
The weapon used in the incident was discovered after the suspect hid the knife in her genital area and it fell out once she arrived at the jail, APD said.
Warrants for aggravated assault and criminal trespassing were issued for Brookins.
