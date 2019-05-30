VPD warns drivers to pay attention on roads

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - While Memorial Day has weekend has come and gone, the impact can still be felt as people mourn the loss of loved ones to traffic accidents seen across the state.
Over the weekend, 59-year-old Jose Blanco of Illinois lost his life in a major accident. On Friday, agents said that two vehicles were traveling south on Interstate 75, when the two sideswiped one another, near Exit 5 in Lowndes County.
This caused Blanco’s vehicle to veer off the road, hit a culvert, flip over, and hit a tree.
We spoke to the Valdosta Police Department Spokesperson Adam Bembry, who said that people need to pay extra attention because with the increase in temperatures comes an increase in traffic and traveling.
“Again, things that’s absolutely essential— really focusing on driving the car instead of trying to sing your favorite song, or worry about the kids, or carry on three conversations. Again, focus on driving that car because again that is your first priority— of course to make it from point A to point B," said Lt. Bembry.
There is no word on what caused the crash at this point or the condition of the other driver.
The Georgia State Patrol said this is an ongoing investigation.
