Vehicle crashes into Albany store front

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A vehicle has smashed the front of a business on Old Dawson Road.
The car ran across the walk way, and into Plato’s Closet’s glass door about 10:15 Thursday morning.
Witnesses on scene said the driver accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brakes, hopped the curb, and hit the front door.
The car didn’t go into the shop.
They’ll be closed for the next couple of hours, but the landlord is on his way to replace the door, and then they’ll reopen today.
The scene was quickly cleared, and we are asking official about any potential injuries.
